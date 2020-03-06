Columbus woman decides to give back on Lent

CANAL WINCHESTER (WCMH) — Traditionally people choose to give up something during lent but one woman in Canal Winchester wanted to give back instead.

“The reason we started because as you see were here on the corner of Waterloo and High in Canal Winchester and we would watch day after day how much energy was going through the intersection,” explained Carm Smith.

“And I said to my daughter and cousin, man if we could harness all these people passing each other and they don’t even know they’re passing each other. Just kind of harness it and see what could happen by getting all these people together arm in arm for something.”

And she did. It didn’t take much to gather some goods and donations to begin “One for the Cupboard.”

Every day during lent they walk at 7:30 a.m., they walk a half-mile from her store on South High St to the food pantry.

She says the walk is something that is not only significant for the Lenten season but also has other benefits.

“I think its a time to reflect, a time to be grateful and a time to think about the things we have that others don’t have and a time to get to. It is kind of neat to do that and at the end of the Lenten season,” explained Beverly Martin. “I miss it”

The people who run the pantry are thrilled with the turnout and involvement of the community.

“I feel overwhelmed with the community involvement and knowing people care about other people,” said Aletha Mullins.