Woman critically injured in Jackson County ATV crash

Jackson, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a ATV crash near Courtney McCoy Road on Friday.

Ohio State Patrol says Mary M. Garber, 27, was driving a Suzuki ATV southeast on Four Mile Road and lost control around 11:09 pm.

Garber was treated on scene with life-threatening injuries and later flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center according to authorities.

Troopers say she wasn’t wearing a helmet or any safety gear at the time of the accident.

Authorities suspect alcohol was involved and are still investigating the incident.