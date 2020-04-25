Woman critically injured in Jackson County ATV crash

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897

Jackson, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a ATV crash near Courtney McCoy Road on Friday.

Ohio State Patrol says Mary M. Garber, 27, was driving a Suzuki ATV southeast on Four Mile Road and lost control around 11:09 pm.

Garber was treated on scene with life-threatening injuries and later flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center according to authorities.

Troopers say she wasn’t wearing a helmet or any safety gear at the time of the accident.

Authorities suspect alcohol was involved and are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools