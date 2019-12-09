Columbus woman accused of trying to set boyfriend’s roommate on fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is behind bars after police say she tried to light her boyfriend’s roommate on fire.

Ruby Lanelle Gowdy made her first appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court Monday morning. She’s charged with attempted aggravated arson.

According to court documents, Columbus Police and fire responded to a home on Manchester Avenue in the Linden neighborhood around 3:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The responding officers reported smelling a strong odor of charcoal lighter fluid. A woman living at the home told investigators she was sleeping on her coach when she woke to her roommate’s girlfriend spraying her with lighter fluid. The victim said the suspect held up a lighter and threatened to torch her and her phone.

The victim escaped to the bathroom to call police and said she could hear Gowdy continue spraying lighter fluid outside the bathroom door.

Monday, a judge set a $5,000 cash surety bond and ordered Gowdy to have no contact with the victim. Her next court appearance is December 17th.