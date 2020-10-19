Columbus woman accused of murdering two in possible failed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County deputies have arrested and charged a 40-year-old woman with robbery and murder after finding two people dead in Prairie Township.

Kelly Vokas

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Carilla Lane after someone called 911 and hung up around 3:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found John Blanc, 77, with stab wounds and Susan Castore, 75, who police believe was strangled. Both were pronounced dead the scene by responding medics.

Kelly Vokas of Columbus was arrested at the scene, according to authorities. They believe she knew the victims and went to their home to rob them.

Vokas has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 614-525-3351.