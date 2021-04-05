Columbus woman, 87, dead after crash with semi-truck in Delaware County

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — An 87-year-old is dead after police said her vehicle was struck by a semi-truck in Orange Township, Delaware County Monday afternoon.

According to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a white 2014 Freightliner semi-truck, driven by Sershii Serbenskyi, 25, of Clintown, Michigan, was traveling south on US 23. A Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Lillian Botha, 87, of Columbus, was traveling north on Route 23 and turning left onto Coal Bend Drive.

According to OSHP, Serbenskyi failed to stop at a red light and hit the Cruze at an angle. After the collision, both vehicles slid off the left side of the road, with the Cruze hitting several bushes.

Botha was pronounced dead at the scene. Serbenskyi was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Alcohol use does not appear to be a factor in the crash, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.