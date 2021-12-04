COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) – Dozens of people were out in Bicentennial Park Saturday to enjoy the beautiful weather and to take part in Winterfest’s food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Organizers say they hope this event made up for last year as they had to cancel it due to the pandemic.

“This is the first time we’ve had Winterfest people are inching to get out of their house,” said Derrick Clay, Columbus Recreation and Parks Dept. Commission President.

Organizers hope this can give people something to be happy about after sacrificing so much to keep one another safe and healthy.