COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hosting seven trash collection drop-off sites on Saturday, June 18, for residents to dispose of spoiled food resulting from lengthy power outages this week.

The one-time drop-off service will help to alleviate full capacity in residents’ refuse containers and prevent overflow trash from attracting rodents.

Columbus Division of Refuse Collection rear loader trash trucks will be on site to collect bagged trash dropped off at these Recreation and Parks community centers from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Barnett, 1184 Barnett Rd.

Beatty, 247 N. Ohio Ave.

Dodge, 667 Sullivant Ave.

Glenwood, 1888 Fairmont Ave.

Linden, 1350 Briarwood Ave.

Marion Franklin, 2801 Lockbourne Rd.

Whetstone, 3923 N. High S

Residents may drop off spoiled food and other trash that is bagged and acceptable for disposal in their city refuse container. Bulk collection items will not be accepted.

Additionally, Refuse Collection crews will work Saturday to service 300-gallon containers in Columbus neighborhood alleys where lengthy power outages occurred to help prevent container overflow.