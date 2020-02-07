Columbus, Whitehall police team up, shut down two alleged drug houses, brothel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Attorney announced Friday that a joint operation with the Whitehall Police has led to the shuttering of two suspected drug houses and an alleged brothel within the city’s limits.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said the three houses accounted for nearly 50 police calls for drug trafficking, gun violence, overdoses, robbery, and prostitution in Franklinton and North Linden.

According to a press release from Klein’s office, one of the properties allegedly used a doorman, multiple cameras, and scouts to detect when police were approaching. There were also allegedly semi-automatic weapons, body armor, and high-capacity magazines.

The second property allegedly had a lookout and drug runners on bikes. There were also high-capacity assault rifles inside the home as well, Klein said.

A third property appeared to be a brothel and was the scene of at least five drug overdoses, including one fatality, Klein said.

According to court documents, Columbus Police have responded to a duplex on the unit block of Stevens Avenue at least 35 times since 2017 for reports of drug dealing, violent robberies, multiple shootings, a suicide attempt, an accidental drug overdose, and alleged prostitution. The drug operation running out of the house allegedly had a doorman and several cameras to warn occupants about police approaching the property.

On three separate occasions in 2019, Columbus detectives purchased drugs and responded to shootings at the location.

In September, Columbus and Whitehall police served a search warrant on the property, allegedly seizing two semi-automatic pistols, cash, crack cocaine, “white rocks,” and 30 grams of an unidentified white powder. Body armor, multiple firearm magazines, and weapons drums were found at a storage locker, the key to which was found inside the home, Klein said in a press release.

On Jan. 23, 2020, Whitehall Police served another search warrant, allegedly finding two pistols, body armor, crack cocaine in a toilet, suspected heroin and methamphetamine in a bedroom, cocaine on the living room floor, and suspected fentanyl and an assortment of pills in a living room box.

“This property is centrally located in one of the hot zones for opiate overdoses on the west side,” Assistant City Attorney Zach Gwin said.

The second property, located on the 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue, is near the Linden STEM Academy and Columbus Alternative High School.

Both Columbus and Whitehall police said they’ve made several covert drug purchases, executed four search warrants, and seized several semi-automatic weapons and more than $15,000 in cash and drugs from the property.

Since June 2018, Columbus Police said officers and paramedics have responded to five overdose calls at the home.

“It’s troubling to know that this property, with all the weapons, drugs, and violence associated with it, is located within walking distance of the Linden STEM Academy and the Columbus Alternative High School,” Assistant City Attorney Sarah Pomeroy said.

The third home shut down by police is located on the 1200 block of East Hudson Street.

According to Columbus Police, over the last two years, officers have responded approximately 30 calls to the property, including five overdose calls.

Officer allegedly obtained evidence that one of the residents at the home charged both prostitutes and their customers rent to use one of the rooms inside the home.

Hearings for preliminary and permanent injunctive relief are scheduled for Feb. 14 for the Minnesota Avenue building, Feb. 18 for the Stevens Avenue building, and Feb. 18 for the East Hudson Street building.