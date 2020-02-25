Columbus weighs stiffer penalties for passengers with guns at John Glenn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council may soon change the penalties for those caught with a gun in their carry-on luggage at the airport.

According to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, the TSA discovered 29 firearms at John Glenn International Airport checkpoints, in 2019. That is an 11-percent spike from 2018.

Columbus City Council Member Mitchell Brown said he is hoping stiffer penalties for bringing guns to the checkpoints will deter passengers from doing so.

Brown is proposing a change so those who violate the law would be charged with criminal trespassing, which is classified as a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

“We’re not taking away peoples’ guns, but if you walk into a secure area of the airport, the weapon is going to be confiscated and the person is going to be held accountable,” he said. “It’s sort of changing peoples’ behavior.”

The TSA does allow passengers to travel with firearms, with certain regulations. For a list of those, click here.

City Council has yet to schedule a vote on Brown’s proposal. NBC4 will notify viewers if and when that vote is scheduled.