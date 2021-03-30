Columbus weighs funding community pitches to curb youth violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is listening to pitches from community organizations Tuesday to find ways to curb violence in the city as summer approaches.

The groups are presenting their ideas for keeping children away from violence.

More than a half dozen community organizations that work with children in the city presented ideas to council.

City Council President Shannon Hardin said surveys show residents want more programs for kids and violence prevention efforts.

Tuesday’s hearing started at approximately 5 p.m. Each organization presents and is then questioned by council.

Many of the ideas proposed revolve around educational and job training opportunities.

These groups are already doing this sort of work in the community and some of council’s questions have been centered around bringing more kids into those programs, all with the goal of keeping youth away from violence.

Just this year, Columbus Police are reporting there have been two homicide victims between 13 and 17 years of age, and 13 victims between 18 and 21 years. There are also seven suspects between those two age ranges.

“We know summer is fast approaching and it is critical to have community-based organizations leading the charge to engage young people as the weather warms up,” Hardin said. “I’m confident Columbus will be safer and more positive if more positive youth programming is funded this summer.”

Council will decide if these groups get the city funding they’ve applied for, funding that will come from the city’s $10 million Reimagining Public Safety Fund.