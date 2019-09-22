Columbus walks to end Alzheimer’s

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There was a sea of purple in downtown Columbus as hundreds walked to fight Alzheimer’s Sunday.

NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall has been involved in the event and has been raising awareness since her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and passed away four years ago.

The annual walk was held by the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association.

Many participants were carrying purple flowers representing the loss of a loved one.

Molly Dierker lost her father and has now raised more than half a million dollars over the years with her team.

“I think he would be really proud of me,” she said. “I wish he could be here to see it. He would work just as hard as I do to end the disease. It’s an amazing feeling. We never thought we could raise this kind of money”

All the money raised will help support the research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.