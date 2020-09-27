Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Thousands participated in the Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, but instead of assembling as a large group, participants had to use new tools to enhance the walk experience this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual walk normally brings 5,000 people into downtown Columbus, a walk to end a disease impacting 200,000 Ohioans and 6 million Americans.

Normally set up at Huntington Park, the Promise Garden was set up in front of the studios at NBC 4.

“We have four different colors of flowers we put out,” said Alzheimer’s Association of Ohio Executive Director Vince McGrail of the garden. “Many of those who are caregivers, they hold the yellow flower, to symbolize the fact they’re a caregiver. Those with a purple flower, who have lost someone to the disease. Those with a blue flower represent someone who has the disease right now, and the orange flower represents people that are supportive of the mission, of all the work that the association does.”

The real hope is that, sometime soon, the very first white flower will be planted. That white flower will represent the first person who survives Alzheimer’s.