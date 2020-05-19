Columbus veteran, 97, robbed, injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating the robbery of a celebrated 97-year-old veteran Monday afternoon near Goodale Park.

Police said Rupert “Twink” Starr was approached by a panhandler on the 600 block of Neil Avenue at approximately 5:05 p.m. Monday.

Starr gave the panhandler money from his wallet and turned to walk away with a cane in each hand to help him walk.

According to police, the suspect then approached Starr from behind and tried to steal his wallet. During a struggle, Starr was knocked to the ground and the suspect fled with the wallet.

The empty wallet was later recovered nearby.

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance camera on Neil Avenue prior to the robbery purchasing a beer.





Suspect in robbery of 97-year-old veteran

Police said Starr was recovering from his injuries.

Star was the 2009 Grand Marshall of the Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade. Click here for more on his life story.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Thomas at 614-645-4588 or email pthomas@columbuspolice.org.