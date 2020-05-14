Columbus Urban League helps people pay bills during COVID-19 crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Businesses are starting to reopen and folks are getting back to work. But there’s still more than a million people unemployed in the state. Some utility companies and landlords are allowing late payments but more bills will come in just two weeks.
Joshua Moore has been unemployed since March and hasn’t seen relief yet.
“I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place with the whole situation at this time,” said Moore.
He works in the food industry and the COVID-19 crisis changed his life.
“When the pandemic happened and Governor DeWine said they’re stopping all dine-in, it crippled the business over night,” he said.
Moor said he was instantly furloughed and he soon reached out to the Columbus Urban League. He applied for the non-profit’s home stabilization program, which helps people behind in rent and utilities.
“I’ve been exhausting all my savings just trying to tread the waters,” Moore said. “It’s helped that a lot of things aren’t open so you’re not spending unnecessary money. “
Rayshawn Wallace knows the feeling. He too went to the Urban League for help. Luckily for Wallace, he just started a new landscaping job. He’s one of 700 applicants that reached out to the non-profit.
So far, more than 50 people have been given more than $49,000. If you are needing assistance from the Columbus Urban League, you can call them at 614-484-9111.
