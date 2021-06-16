Columbus’ twenty one pilots announces two tour dates at Nationwide Arena

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ twenty one pilots will play two dates of its upcoming tour at Nationwide Arena, the band announced Wednesday.

The band’s homecoming is set for Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.

The tour kicks off in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 21 and ends in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 6.

twenty one pilots was formed in 2009 by Tyler Joseph, Nick Thomas, and Chris Salih. Thomas and Salih left in 2011, and the band has consisted of Joseph and drummer Josh Dun ever since.

The band released its fifth album, Scaled and Icy, in May of this year.

