Columbus toddler missing, last seen with grandmother

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Police are looking for a 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his grandmother in the Forest Park West area.

Police say Mylo Epp and his grandmother, 44-year-old Elizabeth Brown, were last seen when they went for a walk around 5 p.m. Sunday near Satinwood Dr. and Ironwood Dr.

Epp was riding in a black stroller with a black diaper bag, according to the police report.

The toddler was wearing a gray dinosaur t-shirt and black pants. He is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes and weights 15lbs, police say. Brown was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black jean shorts, black sandals. She has a rose tattoo on her right ankle and was carrying a red purse.

If you have any information, please call Columbus police at 614 645-4545.