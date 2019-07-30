Columbus to provide free tampons at city rec centers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council has passed legislation to provide menstrual products in all city recreation centers.



The measure, approved at Monday night’s council meeting, will provide the Department of Recreation and Parks with $14,000 to stock the city’s 29 recreation centers.



The move is an expansion of a pilot program where over the past several years, the city placed tampons and pads in eight recreation centers, as well as homeless shelters.



“It’s critically important to provide menstrual products, in the same way that we provide toilet paper,” said Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown. “Having a period and going to the bathroom are bodily functions that no one can prevent and if anything, when we do not provide and accommodate for menstrual products, it adds to the stigma of periods that make young girls feel ashamed for no reason.”



Dispensers are expected to be installed in the recreation center bathrooms, in the coming weeks.



NBC4 asked Brown if she thought menstrual products should be placed in restrooms, sooner than now.



“I think that if women had been making the rules throughout American history, in every bathroom you went into with toilet paper, there’d probably also be tampons and pads,” she said.