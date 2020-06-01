Columbus to declare racism a public health crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday, the Mayor of Columbus, Andrew Ginther, will join the city’s Board of Health President Karen Morrison to discuss the declaration of racism as a public health crisis in the city.

According to a news release, Councilmember Priscilla Tyson will join the two at 3:30 PM to take questions from the media. The city council will vote on the resolution during Monday’s scheduled meeting.

This comes about two weeks after Franklin County Board of Health declared the same thing in the middle of May.

That declaration came because the black community is adversely affected by negative health outcomes. This includes lower life expectancy, higher likeliness to die prematurely, higher rates of infant mortality and more.