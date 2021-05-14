Columbus to begin 911 alternate response pilot program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced a pilot program Friday that would send alternative responses to some non-emergency calls instead of armed police officers.

Starting Monday, a social worker will work with police dispatchers so that non-emergency calls can get a different response. Mayor Ginther says the program is especially important in the context of police reform, as every call doesn’t require an officer with a gun.

ADAMH is also working with the city on the program. They expect a 23% increase in mental health calls over the next 10 years.