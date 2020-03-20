Columbus teen using life experiences as inspiration for fashion design

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus teenager is using his love for fashion and turning it into something real. He started designing, creating and selling clothing before even making it into high school.

Nolan Richter lived in London when he was younger and says that is where he really started becoming curious about fashion.

“After I moved home from London, I noticed people care more about how they dress there.”

When he got back, he asked his mom to teach him the basics of sewing. She went out and bought an older sewing machine and Nolan got to work. He explains that when he was around 11, he would sit at a lemonade stand with his sister and they would sell handmade bags.

“I love fashion I think it’s a great way to express yourself,” said Nolan’s mother, Mackenzie Richter. “He’s been buying and reselling clothes online and he has a niche there and that’s how he funds his passion for sewing.”

She explained that Columbus has been a huge part of his journey and keeping him on track.

“We have so many inedible people here in the Columbus community that have surrounded him and want to help guide him and show him what’s possible,” said Mackenzie. “It’s incredible how people have surrounded him.”

Nolan says he gets his inspiration from his experiences.

“I see it when I go to a new city,” explained Nolan. “There is something I take inspiration from when I see it.”

So, what style and type of clothing does Nolan design?

“I started dressing different and it brought me to where I am today. I think of what’s not in my closet and make it.”

His fashion is described as upscale and fashionable street wear.

“My next collection includes doing vintage shirts with denim sleeves. It’s all about reusing and recycling old t-shirts and patchwork is bought from vintage stores,” explained Nolan.

Nolan is working on his next collection and you check out more about him and his clothing on his website.