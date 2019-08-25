Columbus teachers meeting to vote on new contract

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Teachers with Columbus City Schools are deciding now whether to accept a new contract.

The Columbus Education Association is meeting at Kasich Hall on the state fairgrounds to review the proposed contract, with the union expected to vote this evening.

The meeting of approximately 4,000 CEA members is closed to the public.

The meeting is the first time union members will see the conceptual agreement CEA leaders reached with the school board earlier this month.

This follows months of rallies while negotiations progressed.

The teachers’ union has been fighting for better pay, better benefits and a reduction in class sizes.

Right now, they are learning if that will become a reality.

If the CEA approves the contract, the school board is expected to vote on it as well Monday.