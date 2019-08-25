Columbus teachers agree to three-year contract; school board set to vote Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Schools teachers’ union approved a new tentative three-year contract that promises better pay and small class sizes.

The contract was approved by 73.2 percent of the 1,829 votes cast Sunday evening.

At the Sunday meeting, the members of the teachers’ union, the Columbus Education Association, saw for the first time the conceptual agreement reached between union heads and the school board.

More than 4,000 CEA members attended the meeting at Kasich Hall.

The three-year contract passed by the teachers includes a 3 percent salary increase each year of the contract and increased professional development.

It is the first three-year contract between teachers and the board in 10 years, the last being the 2006-2009 contract. The standard contract length is usually two years.

The tentative contract also calls for smaller class sizes and an increase of early childhood education teachers, social workers, and school nurses.

Class sizes would be reduced from the current 30- or 31-to-1 to 27-to-1 over the course of the contract. This would be done through hiring more teachers, Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said.

In a press release, Dixon recommended the board of education vote to approve the tentative contract.

“I believe the negotiating teams for both Columbus City Schools and CEA not only negotiated in good faith, but also clearly negotiated with our students’ best educational interests top of mind the entire time,” Dixon said in the release. “This tentative contract is a win for its focus on increasing student achievement; a win for its fair compensation of teachers as educational professionals; and a win for the community seeking oversight and a return on their investment to keep our schools strong.”

“Our teachers are dedicated to the students in their classrooms,” Dixon said. “All of us want to grow professionally and personally, and that includes teachers. Professional development that focuses on building teacher quality to increase student progress and growth is critical.”

The CCS Board of Education is scheduled to meet Monday at 8:30 a.m.