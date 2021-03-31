Columbus Taco Fest to hold carryout event this spring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Taco Fest announced plans to hold a weekend-long carryout festival this May.

The taco truck event, scheduled for May 15 and 16, will be held at the Ohio History Connection near MAPFRE Stadium.

Customers will pre-order their food through the Streetfoodfinder app, drive to the location, and pick up their order from the food truck as scheduled.

Attendees will also be able to order at the food trucks as long as they follow proper COVID-19 safety guidelines, organizers said in a press release.

There will also be an Instagram photo contest in conjunction with the event with daily winners.

Hours for the event are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day. More information, as well as a list of participating food trucks, can be found at columbustacofest.com.