HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, the Columbus Symphony will fill Ash Cave with its music.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that the Columbus Symphony will be performing June 26 at Ash Cave in Hocking Hills as part of a fundraiser for the Ohio State Parks Foundation.

“The concert will demonstrate that the arts and the beauty of nature really do go hand in hand,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “The music of the Columbus Symphony will echo perfectly off the walls of Ash Cave, creating a soundtrack for an already majestic area.”

Music selections will include the classics, patriotic tunes, and even music from the Harry Potter Symphony Series.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $50 for a VIP experience that includes chair seating and a treat bag.

The concert is scheduled for 3-4:30 p.m., and general admission attendees should bring their own chair and blankets to the event.

For more information about the event click here.