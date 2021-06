The June 18 Popcorn Pops concert at the Columbus Commons is cancelled due to weather.

The Columbus Symphony announced the cancellation shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Alert! Due to unfavorable weather conditions, we are canceling Popcorn Pops tonight. Your tickets will be honored at the next Popcorn Pops on July 16th. Stay dry and we hope to see you soon!



Photo from a past concert. 🌧☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/VYu9OulWrk — Columbus Symphony (@C_S_O) June 18, 2021

Tickets will be honored at the next Popcorn Pops on July 16.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of central Ohio as strong storms are moving into our area this evening into the overnight hours.