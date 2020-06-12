Columbus Symphony cancels 2020 Picnic with the Pops

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony announced Friday that it would be canceling the 2020 Picnic with the Pops.

According to a release, the 2020 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, the Columbus Symphony’s annual outdoor summer series at the Columbus Commons, and the 2020 Popcorn Pops, its outdoor summer series for kids have both been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know central Ohio looks forward to Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops each summer and we are heartbroken not to be able to move forward with these two series,” stated CSO Executive Director Denise Rehg. “The safety of our patrons must take precedence this year, but we look forward to a fantastic comeback in the summer of 2021.”

For more information go to ColumbusSymphony.com.