Columbus Symphony announces return of Picnic with the Pops, Popcorn Pops for summer 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The sound of the Columbus Symphony will be heard again with the return of two of its summer series.

The Columbus Symphony announced Friday that the Nationwide Picnic with the Pops series, as well as the Popcorn Pops series will be returning this summer to the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion.

“We have taken great pride in being here for the community throughout the pandemic. Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops will give us exciting opportunities to celebrate returning to being together,” stated CSO Executive Director Denise Rehg. “Our patrons can be assured of adherence to the most current safety protocols as provided by the CDC and the Columbus Health Department. We are looking forward to a great summer and being here for our community. Come celebrate, relax, and enjoy!”

The Nationwide Picnic with the Pops series takes place June 12 through July 31.

The Popcorn Pop series happens June 18 and July 16.

Tickets are expected to go on sale soon, as well as a released list of featured artists.

For more information visit: www.columbussymphony.com