Suspect in Canal Winchester barricade situation in custody, say police

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in custody after the Columbus Police SWAT team responded to a barricade situation in the southeast section of the city.

According to police, the situation occurred on the 6000 block of Barker Drive in Canal Winchester

Police said there were firearms in the home. No shots were fired as the situation was resolved.

The suspect had a domestic violence warrant filed against him Monday and refused to leave the home, police said.

No further information is available at this time.