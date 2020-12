COLUMBUS (WCMH)- Columbus SWAT arrested a man who they say was barricaded inside a home with a gun.

According to authorities, SWAT officers responded to a domestic call in the Hilltop area around 6:50 a.m., where a man was barricaded inside with a gun along with children, near Halsey Place on Friday.

Officers said the children were removed safely from the home and they have apprehended the suspect.

Follow NBC4i.com for updates.