Columbus SWAT recover guns and drugs using ShotSpotter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police were recently able to recover multiple guns and drugs from a location in south Columbus thanks to information obtained from ShotSpotter. 

Columbus police state that CPD SWAT officers executed a search warrant on a residence on Rumsey Road August 8 that resulted in the seizure of 15 guns, prescription medication packaged for sale, and approximately 25 grams of heroin. 

According to police, this was a joint investigation by CPD CRT officers and the ATF Task Force that was initiated after information was obtained using ShotSpotter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools