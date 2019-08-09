Columbus SWAT recover guns and drugs using ShotSpotter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police were recently able to recover multiple guns and drugs from a location in south Columbus thanks to information obtained from ShotSpotter.

Columbus police state that CPD SWAT officers executed a search warrant on a residence on Rumsey Road August 8 that resulted in the seizure of 15 guns, prescription medication packaged for sale, and approximately 25 grams of heroin.

According to police, this was a joint investigation by CPD CRT officers and the ATF Task Force that was initiated after information was obtained using ShotSpotter.