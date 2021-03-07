Barricade situation ends in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have ended a barricade situation in Linden, saying the suspect was not inside the home.

Columbus Police responded to the scene the 1600 block of Kohr Place at approximately 8:22 p.m.

A Columbus Police watch commander said more than likely, the suspect wasn’t in the home and possibly fled by the time police arrived.

According to police, a woman was being held hostage inside the home but was able to escape through a window.

No further information is available at this time.

