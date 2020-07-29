Columbus SWAT arrests homicide suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Investigators announced that Kevin Johnson was arrested for the homicide of Jermar Watters.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday night at 11:16 PM by Columbus SWAT and charged with murder. This was the 55 homicide for the 2020 calendar year.

According to police reports, Watters and Johnson were in an altercation in June when Johnson allegedly shot Watters June 22.

Investigators still want information regarding what happened. You. can contact Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS