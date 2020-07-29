Columbus SWAT arrests homicide suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Investigators announced that Kevin Johnson was arrested for the homicide of Jermar Watters.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday night at 11:16 PM by Columbus SWAT and charged with murder. This was the 55 homicide for the 2020 calendar year.

According to police reports, Watters and Johnson were in an altercation in June when Johnson allegedly shot Watters June 22.

Investigators still want information regarding what happened. You. can contact Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools