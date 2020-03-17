Columbus suspends in-person bill payments during coronavirus crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The city of Columbus announced Tuesday it will stop accepting all in-person bill payments and issuing permits until further notice in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Residents are urged to use the following methods to pay their bills:

Drop boxes at 111 Front Street or in front of the Public Utilities Complex along Twin Rivers Drive at 910 Dublin Road

Pay online

Pay by phone to the customer service center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 614-645-8276

Western Union locations at Kroger

For permits, the city said applicants should email the permit info to UtilityPermits@columbus.gov

The changes affect services at the Department of Public Utilities, Building and Zoning Services, Recreation and Parks, and Department of Public Service at 111 Front Street, and the Coleman Government Center and Jerry Hammond Building at 1111 East Broad Street.

Below are other changes the city is making:

The front counter of the Building and Zoning Services will close at the end of business Tuesday.

Additionally, residential inspections will stop on all occupied buildings.

The following boards and commission have suspended their meetings until further notice:

Board of Zoning Adjustment

Columbus Building Commission

Development Commission

General and Home Improvement Contractors Board

Graphics Commission

Sign Erectors Board

Skilled Trades Review Board

Building and Zoning Services operations will continue until further notice:

All online activities will remain available

Inspections for commercial, multi-family new build, and residential new builds with scheduling occurring online at www.columbus.gov/bzs or by phone (614) 645-8235

Recreation and Parks:

Golf 614-645-3375 mrmusser@columbus.gov

Sports Office 614-645-3366 crpdsports@columbus.gov

Rental Services 614-645-3340 parkrentals@columbus.gov

Special Events 614-645-3800 specialevents@columbus.gov

Department of Public Service:

The in-person permit counter will be closed at the end of business today and an online, email or phone permitting process will be utilized.

Parking tickets can be paid online www.parkcolumbus.com or call (844) 565-1295

Impound Lot customer hours will be 11am-6pm Monday-Saturday and are subject to change.

Use the City of Columbus portal https://portal.columbus.gov/permits for permit applications.

Contact the permit counter through email at colspermits@columbus.gov or (614) 645-7497 with any issues or concerns.

The following Department of Public Service offerings will be affected by these changes: