Columbus stores struggle with coronavirus shopping frenzy, but replacements are on the way

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Shelves at many Columbus-area grocery stores sit empty as customers wait for new shipments.

The threat of coronavirus sent shoppers into a frenzy, clearing out sections over the last few days.

However, one store says that while the shelves may be empty now, the shipments are on the way.

The Hills market in downtown Columbus is open as usual.

The shelves are stocked, for the most part.

However, when shoppers go down the aisle where the toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting sprays, the aisles are empty.

“When they closed Columbus public schools yesterday, our normal business just jumped up,” said Mark Cooper with Hill’s market. “That’s when our rush started for the next five hours.”

And what was the main mover? You guessed it – the toilet paper.

“Four rows of it, from the full packs four packs all the way down to the end of the right, where we just had the singles and seeing people coming up with 10 singles. People dropped them all over the place regularly,” Cooper said.

Hill’s managers placed orders Tuesday, and all of the new supplies will be here within the next few days.