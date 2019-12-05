Columbus State students want action after video of trashing of mini Israeli flag

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cell phone video has gone viral on social media and is causing several students to demand action from Columbus State Community College Administration.

It shows a student cutting down a miniature Israeli flag from an international flag display on campus and then trashing it.

“That’s basically taking someone’s religion and life and throwing it in the trash and saying they’re trash,” student, Madison Brokaw said.

NBC4’s Danielle Avitable went to campus and showed students the video.

“Oh wow that’s crazy,” student, Kayla Shop said.

Another student, Donovan Crowley said, “It definitely doesn’t look good.”

Student, Vanessa Evans called it a hate crime.

“There’s a bunch of other flags up there and he only cut down that one, clearly it’s being targeted toward them,” Evans said.

The college sent us the following statement:

Columbus State is committed to a safe and inclusive environment for all students and the community. The college is undertaking a due process review of the recent incident of a man cutting down and throwing away a miniature Israeli flag from an international flag display on college property. We first learned about this incident Saturday along with the rest of the public when the video appeared on social media and quickly went viral. The college must and will abide by student privacy laws in disposition of the incident.

The flag display has since been taken down and campus police launched an investigation once learning about the video.

However, no charges were filed and because of that, we aren’t naming the student.

“Something should be done,” Evans said.

Several students said these actions could make other students feel unsafe.

“I think he should be punished for that. It’s very rude to everyone that belongs to that religion,” Brokaw said.

We went to the student’s home and called him, but havent heard back.

NBC4 also asked the college’s spokesperson if the student will be facing any disciplinary action and was told he couldn’t provide those details.