Columbus State professor believes Jill Biden’s education experience brings unique view to White House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Inauguration Day is always an exciting moment for educators.

This year, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joins the ranks of teachers who have joined the White House, bringing with her several tiers of teaching experience.

Columbus State Community College Professor Cathy Ritterbush believes she will bring a unique view of America to Washington D.C.

“I think all of us in the community college sector and the educational sector in general are excited to see that knowledge and wisdom brought into the White House,” she said.

Ritterbusch teaches paralegal studies and remembers Jill Biden’s visit to Columbus State Community College back in 2012. The mission was aimed at developing a competitive workforce.

“Business training needs and, of course, to assist students to get amazing jobs right and so that’s very much our mission at a community college, part of our mission,” she said.

Ritterbusch added many students with CSCC are holding down other jobs while continuing their education and that the pandemic has only heightened the needs of students.

“That mission has never waned for us and has only gotten stronger in Columbus and at Columbus State Community College since that time,” she said.

Ritterbusch said as an English teacher who has taught people of all ages, Jill Biden’s compassion will be so important in the administration.

“That means that she has interacted over 25 years with people who are going to be nurses, air condition HVAC techs, future neurosurgeons,” Ritterbusch said. “You know, my students, future legal professionals, across the board. She has really gotten, like I said, this broad view and compassion for who, really, our country is.”

As for what the First Lady will do in her new role, that is yet to be determined.

“I really think that wherever we see Jill Biden put her energy, we will see great results and it will be a worthwhile endeavor,” Ritterbusch said. “Do I hope that at least some of that is education? I sure do.”