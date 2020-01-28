Columbus SoupFest set to celebrate, remember life of co-founder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It started as a casual gathering of friends in a Columbus living room in 2018.

Now in its third year, the annual event has transformed into a fundraiser.

“We’re proud of what it’s become and because it happened so organically, it’s even more rewarding,” explained Jake Sekas, one of the founders.

SoupFest is a soup-sampling event featuring live music from artists from across the country and a mission rooted in community giving.

SoupFest 2020 will also serve as an emotional sendoff to its late co-founder, Nick “Miklos” Battaglia. Battaglia unexpectedly passed away in November 2019.

“We’re doing it in his honor,” said Wes R. Kasik. “There has been an overwhelming amount of community emotional support behind that.”

Since his passing, this year’s event has expanded in every way and quickly sold out. The event will now serve upwards of 400 people in hopes to grow even more next year.

This year’s festival will take place at Ace of Cups on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 12 to 9 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Columbus Neighborhood Services Inc. food pantry.

In the future, SoupFest events will donate proceeds to The Miklós Battaglia Fund at Columbus Foundation.

“Its purpose is to serve food scarcity and homelessness issues,” noted event co-creator Jacob Sekas. “It’s something he was passionate about.”

SoupFest 2020 will feature live performances by SpencerRadcliffe & Everyone Else, Wished Bone, Fluung, HYTWR, Junegrass, Ethan Samuel Brown, and a reading by Hanif Abdurraqib.

Battaglia’s family has been very involved with the event and has been supportive of the project.

Fifteen family members will be in attendance this weekend, with Nick’s father, Paul Battaglia, as one of the guest judges for SoupFest.

Although the organizers are thrilled with what the event has become, it’s still and always will be bittersweet.

“On one end, I am excited, thrilled, overwhelmed, and on the other end, it’s still sad,” said Kasik. “Be careful, watch your friend, hug your friends and tell your friends you love them.”