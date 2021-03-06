Columbus sorority collects baby supplies for those in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local sorority spent Saturday collecting diapers and baby gates for mothers struggling to provide for their babies during the pandemic.

According to the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, as of 2020, they’re seeing that Black infants are at risk of dying before their first birthday, which is three times that of white infants.

The sorority hopes Saturday’s drive will help spread the message and encourage others to help.

“These women need support,” said volunteer Sally Gipson. “Some of them are homeless teenagers. Women that are living 200 percent of the poverty line, they are in need.”

The sorority will also be collecting baby wipes, baby lotion, and Onesies to help support mothers.

