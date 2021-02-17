Columbus snow crews begin treating residential streets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Road crews in Columbus have begun treating Priority 3 roadways, which encompass smaller residential streets.

“They started going into those early this morning,” said Charles Newman, from the City of Columbus Department of Public Service.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Newman said 45 percent of the Priority 3 roadways had been treated. He added that some streets may still have snow on them, even after crews pass through some neighborhoods.

“You may see a plow come down your street and there is still snow there,” he said. “We are not looking to clear streets completely to pavement. It is more to make sure that they are passable, meaning that as you drive on them, that you are able to drive them in a safe way.”

Newman said crews continue to work 12-hour shifts, as they began doing before the last winter storm.

To see when and if a specific Columbus street was treated, click here.