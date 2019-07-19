Columbus ShotSpotter alert leads to federal weapons charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested a man and seized drugs and guns after an investigation prompted by a ShotSpotter alert.

The ATF arrested 26-year-old Joshua Touvell on a federal weapons charge Thursday.

Joshua Touvell

Columbus SWAT officers served a warrant at Touvell’s home on the 600 block of Dexter Avenue. Investigators say they seized nine guns, 1254 grams of methamphetamine, 633 grams of black tar heroin, numerous prescription pills and bulk U.S. currency.

On May 11, 2019, police said Touvell was arrested with a gun linked to a weapons discharge that was detected by ShotSpotter.

Police say Touvell is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service pending a court appearance.