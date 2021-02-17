Columbus set to resume enforcement of abandoned vehicles parked on city streets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus is set to resume enforcement on abandoned cars on city streets.

Beginning March 1, the city will ticket and tow “inoperable, unsafe, or abandoned” vehicles not moved for more than three consecutive days from city streets.

The city suspended the 72-hour enforcement last March to allow for flexibility for residents working from home during the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order and other safety guidelines.

According to a statement, the city said residents who have reported abandoned vehicles will be given first priority.

Any resident who reported an abandoned vehicle while enforcement was suspended will need to refile their complaint.

“Parking Services is being responsive to resident feedback about vehicles that appear to be inoperable and have been parked on a public city street for many days, or even weeks or months without moving,” said Robert Ferrin, Assistant Director of Parking Services, in the city’s statement. “That is the priority for enforcement — not residents who may need to park on-street as they continue to work from home and spend more time at home due to COVID-19.”

The city is also set to resume enforcement on March 1 for expired license plates for registrations that expired in 2019 or earlier. The city will not enforce registrations that expired during 2020.

To report a potential 72-hour rule violation, contact the 311 Columbus Service Center at 614-645-3111 or https://311.columbus.gov. If possible, submit a photo of the parked vehicle.

Residents who reported a possible violation while enforcement was suspended are asked to resubmit their 311 request.

The 72-hour rule can be viewed in the City of Columbus Traffic Code here.