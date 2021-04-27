Columbus set to release list of police chief candidates Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In a matter of hours, the city should know who is trying to becomes Columbus’ next police chief.

Former Chief Thomas Quinlan stepped down in late January, about one month after Andre’ Hill was shot and killed by former officer Adam Coy.

Ever since Quinlan’s demotion, the city has been looking for a new chief.

“We need a ‘hands-on, face-to-face, not afraid to walk the street, put your gun away for heaven’s sakes and talk with me’ kind of leader and initiative to turn us around,” said Dr. Tim Ahrens, co-facilitator of Area Religious Coalition.

The posting for the job was removed Monday. A spokesperson for Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said names of the applicants will be released Wednesday morning.

For the second time in as many years, Columbus is looking to hire a new police chief.

“I really think this is a pivotal moment,” Ahrens said.

He is waiting to see the list of who applied. The group, the Area Religious Coalition, has been calling for division-wide police reform. It also wanted Quinlan out as chief and wants the division’s next leader to come from outside the department.

“They need to be fearless,” Ahrens said. “They need to be able to make change within the department, and I would say they need to be anti-racist.”

Ginther said the next chief will come from outside the division, calling this a top priority, and over the last few months, has talked with prospective candidates, mayors, and those in law enforcement about what the city is looking for.

“We know that the role of police chief in any of America’s cities is one of the most important and high-profile and significant,” Ginther said last month.

Ahrens wants someone who’s compassionate and community oriented. Whoever gets the job will be stepping into a community and division dealing with the fallout from last summer’s protests and several police shootings.

“We need somebody who is creative and who can look at the situation we’re in and build bridges in this situation between the community and the police,” he said. “We’re really looking for someone who can press that reset button and get us headed in the right direction.”