Columbus set to release $20M in CARES Act funding

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is set to vote Monday on releasing $20 million in CARES Act funds to 80 human services organizations.

The city is giving the funding to human services organizations that “address essential needs of Columbus and Franklin County residents,” according to Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office. The funding will be provided through the Columbus and Franklin County Resilience Initiative.

According to documentation provided by the city, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank will receive the most — $1,065,836 – while the General Council on Finance and Administration of the United Methodist Church will receive the least, $6,000.

In a statement announcing the funding, the city said the money will be used to support services such as remote learning, telehealth, and mentoring as well as providing basic needs like food, clothing, personal protection equipment (PPE), diapers, and other basic needs.

According to John O’Grady, president of the Franklin County Commissioners, said the funding requests from the organizations was more than the amount of money available.

“So the county and city went through a lengthy screening process to ensure the money would go to agencies in good standing, with a proven track record, which targets some of our most needed services right now such as housing, combatting violence and addiction,” he said in the statement.