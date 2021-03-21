Columbus set to pass anti-Asian hate resolution Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is taking a stand against anti-Asian hate, discrimination, and violence.

Council is set to pass a resolution Monday night that does just that.

The legislation cites increases in violence, harassment, and discrimination against the Asian community over the past year.

It was drafted by Councilmember Emmanuel Remy after six Asian women were shot and killed in Georgia last week.

“Letting everyone know in that community, the AAPI community, that they feel the support and love from the rest of us here in Columbus, we just, we got to stand strong, we got to stand together and we have to be fully supportive of each other in these trying times and let everyone else know this is not acceptable and it will not have a place here in Columbus, Ohio,” Remy said.

Monday’s virtual Columbus City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m.