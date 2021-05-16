Columbus set to launch summer programs aimed at keeping kids safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This summer, Columbus Recreation and Parks is offering fun and fitness-themed programs to keep kids safe and off the streets.

Schiller Park is one of several parks in Columbus hosting a late-night youth basketball program this year.

The program is being offered in partnership with Columbus Police and Fire along with the rec and parks department, offering youth and young adults a free and active way to stay busy this summer.

The Late Night Basketball program is open to anyone between the ages of 6 and 30, with players separated into different age groups.

The program, which begins next month, will be open at 10 community centers in the city, and will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays.

Columbus Recreation and Parks Chief of Communications Kerry Francis said the program, along with others, will all be offered to kids and teens throughout the summer in order to keep them off the streets.

“We’re always looking for ways to keep youth engaged and give them positive, engaging activities to spend time with their peers, and with our community center staff, it’s a great way to burn off some energy and engage in some positive activity,” Francis said.

The Late Night Basketball program is set to begin June 7. Registration is free and can be done on-site.

