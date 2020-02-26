Columbus seeking funds to install sidewalks near West Broad Elementary

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A neighborhood in dire need of sidewalks might soon be getting a facelift.

The city voted Monday to submit a grant application to the Department of Transportation and the nearly half a million dollars would provide children with a safe route to and from school.

For a little more than a mile, cracked sidewalks and dirt line Grace Street.

“We have a lot of kids that walk to and from school and with the rain and snow, kids have to walk in the street,” mother Markia Wright said.

Wright said her kids don’t have a safe place to walk or ride bikes in the area because there aren’t proper sidewalks.

“You have a lot of cars that fly by and don’t look out for the kids and stuff like that,” Wright said.

However, the city approved a Safe Routes to School Application to the Ohio Department of Transportation Monday night.

The $400,000 grant would create new sidewalks and fix sidewalk gaps near West Broad Elementary.

“I think it’s needed because of the safety of the children,” mother Debriana Miller said.

The road is on a long list of streets that need improvements throughout the city.

NBC4 requested the list from the Department of Public Service and found that the stretch of Grace Street between Orel and Eureka avenues ranks 41st on the list for sidewalk projects.

The ranking is based on criteria such as data from the MORPC Pedestrian Crash Database and 311 requests.

“It really is concerning with the children, so they need to walk on sidewalks,” Miller said. “They don’t need to be walking on streets.”

Although the money for the sidewalks isn’t guaranteed yet, parents said they are hopeful.

“More sidewalks, safer sidewalks will be better for the kids,” Wright said.

The city said they will know by June if they are awarded the money. If so, construction is set to begin by 2021.