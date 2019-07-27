Columbus’ second medicinal marijuana dispensary set to open

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A community is divided over a marijuana dispensary’s arrival to central Ohio.

Bloom Medicinals is making the final preparations to its store on Georgesville Road before opening its doors the first week of August.

“We will have cannabis flowers, edibles, topicals, balms, patches, things like that,” said Joe Zinanni, regional manager for Bloom Medicinals.

Bloom Medicinals will sell medical marijuana products.

“You have to visit a doctor,” Zinanni said.

The business got its certificate to operate on Friday.

Zinanni is making the final touches now.

“In the state of Ohio, that is pretty significant,” he said. “We did a lot of hard work. We were put under a time crunch and were able to get it done in time and we were proud of that.”

Some business owners nearby are excited by the potential new business that could trickle down into their stores.

But some homeowners nearby are resistant.

“Not a big fan,” said homeowner Carroll Baker. “I’d rather that stuff not be in my neighborhood.”

Baker said he doesn’t trust those who are prescribed medical marijuana will follow the rules.

“I know people aren’t going to get it and take it home with them and use it,” he said. “Some are going to use it in the parking lot and that’s going to be a problem for the kids in the neighborhood.”

“I was in California and they give you a pass at one door and right next door, you can buy your pot,” Baker added. “Same thing’s going to start happening here.”

Zinanni said that is a huge misconception about dispensing medical marijuana, saying there are strict rules in place. He welcomes anyone to stop by the shop if they have questions.

“We want to give you information from our side of things that you may not be getting from other places,” Zinanni said.

But for Baker, it’s not the drug itself that is the problem.

“I got two lung diseases and if I would have been helped by marijuana, I would have researched it and got into it,” he said. “But even with someone with my symptoms, I don’t think that it should be available to the wide range of symptoms they got it for.”

Bloom Medicinals has one location already open in Painesville.

This will be the second dispensary to open in Columbus. Terrasana Cannabis Company opened in March.