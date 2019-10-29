Columbus schools on lookout after students claim they were chased by man near bus stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students said a man followed them at the bus stop and parents and Columbus City school officials are on the lookout.

A spokeswoman said this happened on the city’s west side.

The students’ mother, Tasha Harp, said her kids mean the world to her and if anything happened to them, she would have lost it.

“I’m a good mother. I take care of my kids. If my kids wouldn’t have come back home, it would have got to 10 or 11 at tonight, all hell would have broken loose,” said Harp.

Harp is relieved, but upset and angry.

This all started Thursday morning around 6:30.

“Somebody tried to snatch my kids. Yes. Yes, right there at the park,” said Harp.

Harp said her 11 and 12-year-old children were on their way to their bus stop on Doren and Lechner avenues.

“A car pulled in. My son noticed it. He was like, ‘What are you doing? There is no reason this car should be right there,” said Harp.

Her children told her he turned his lights off and got out of the car.

“He said the man started speed walking towards their way. Behind them. They just took off running. He took off running behind them. They cut through here and to get their bus stop,” said Harp.

Harp said luckily another mom was waiting at the bus stop. The man left and the kids got on the bus.

A Columbus City Schools spokeswoman said the siblings told staff what happened.

The safety and security specialist learned of two other reports from students who said they told their parents similar stories, but at the moment, there’s no connection between the two.

District officials said they contacted the student’s parents and called the police.

Harp said she never got a call.

“Their school didn’t call me. My kids told me they told their principals and they should have called and didn’t,” said Harp.

Whatever the case, Harp said the incident is still very upsetting.

“They were ready to cry. They are scared. They didn’t know what was going to happen to them. Then I called the police,” said Harp.

The district’s safety and security are also monitoring the area, and boosting security at Westmoor Middle School.

Harp said she’s now driving her kids to their bus stop.