Columbus schools hold virtual graduations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A group of Columbus City Schools students said their final good-byes Monday.

Virtual graduations for schools around central Ohio will livestream all this week.​

Columbus City Schools staff gave students a little something special right before they took their final virtual walk.​

Jamesha Williams is graduating a year early. This wasn’t what she expected.

“I’m looking forward to it because of the type of graduation,” she said. “I do wish we could have had it walking across the stage. It feels more honorable walking across the stage instead of watching through a screen.”

Walnut Ridge High School principal Dave Chamberlain said he’ll miss the students, too.

At the school’s virtual ceremony, Today show host and weatherman Al Roker and his wife, network correspondent Deborah Roberts, delivered the keynote address.

Chamberlain offered a little wisdom of his own for the students he watched grow and learn during the last four years.​

“Invest in your education. Pay it forward in your own mind,” said Chamberlain.

