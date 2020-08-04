Columbus Schools fighting language barriers facing some students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Now that students are adapting to online learning, parents not only have to set aside time to help their children, but those whose first language is not English are having a hard time adapting, especially in the Latino community.

Elanny Reynoso is a mother of Columbus City Schools students and says she is the only family member in her household who speaks English.

However, she also has to juggle working, just like other parents, and worries how her child and younger brother will meet their academic standards while she’s away.

“I have to work eight hours a day. I have to be at two places at once, basically,” she said.

Reynoso said she’s fortunate she can speak the language. However, other parents like Olga Portillo are having problems with the basics: Enrolling their kids in school, working a laptop, and e-mailing their concerns back to the school.

Columbus City Schools assistant ESL Supervisor Myra Talley said parents need to be informed that they have English as a Second Language Virtual Engagement Sessions during the week. Those sessions are available in five different languages. The system has designated a specific day for each.

“We also have a translator that is presenting. One of the things they will be presenting is the

virtual academy, learning how to log in,” Talley said.

As for the parents who can’t log in during the meetings, the school has an additional outreach initiative called Parent Bootcamp.

“We’re going to create videos and the videos will be translated and that will be posted,” says Talley.

Parents will have access to the how-to-videos at any time. More information is to come

in the next few weeks.

This week’s schedule for the virtual meetings is:

Tues. Aug., 4, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Focus on English as a Second Language – SPANISH

Wed. Aug., 5, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Focus on English as a Second Language – SOMALI

Wed. Aug., 5, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Focus on English as a Second Language – NEPALI

Thurs. Aug., 6, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Focus on English as a Second Language – ARABIC

Thurs. Aug., 6, 7;00 – 8:00 p.m – Focus on English as a Second Language – FRENCH

Parents are asked to RSVP prior to the meetings at www.ccsoh.us/rsvp.